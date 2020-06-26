The Second China-Europe City Innovation and Development Forum arrived in Jiangning Development Zone in Nanjing on June 25, 2020. Themed "Innovation Lights up the Future of Cities", the event was one of the high-profile forums of "Nanjing Tech Week 2020". It was sponsored by the People's Government of Nanjing, organized by the People's Government of Nanjing's Jiangning District and Jiangning Development Zone Administrative Committee, and co-organized by Jazzyear-a Chinese technology think tank. The event brought together world-renowned academicians, mayors of European cities, Nobel Prize winners, experts, professors, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists for a one-day discussion of city innovation.

At the event, Jiangning Development Zone entered into a sister city relationship with Güssing, Austria. Ten international cooperative projects were signed, including Germany CLOOS Asia Pacific Headquarters Base, Haixiang Cross-border E-commerce Platform Software R&D Base, Nanjing High-end Equipment Manufacturing Research Institute, Instrumentation Technologies Jiangsu Base, and other R&D bases. Other projects include industrialization projects such as libre smart chips and MEMS intelligent temperature sensors, and technical cooperation centers such as China-Western Overseas Collaborative Innovation Center, China-France Collaborative Innovation Center, and Plasma Arc 3D Printing Technology Center.

The forum had several sessions-keynote speeches, signing of international cooperative projects, and panel discussions. Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, Italy, Eckart Würzner, Mayor of Heidelberg, Germany, Patrick Klugman, Deputy Mayor of Paris responsible for international relations, France, and Vinzenz Knor, Mayor of Güssing, Austria, conducted a transoceanic talk around the topic of "Foster Innovation Ecosystems, Co-build a City of Innovation."

The following keynote speakers shared thoughts on urban innovation and development, and the capital market and innovation industry in a global vision.

Thomas J. Sargent, Winner of the 2011 Nobel Prize in Economics

Dr. Zhao Shuming, Senior Professor in Humanities Social Science and Honorary President of Nanjing University Business School

Yu Changbin, Academician of the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering, Head of AI Robot Center of Westlake University

Zhang Daqing, Academician of the European Academy of Sciences, Professor of School of Electronics Engineering and Computer Science, Peking University

Ricardo Bueno, Director General of BRTA, Spain

Eddie Chen, Managing Director and Head of China Asia, Eurazeo.

