Erytech Pharma S.A.: ERYTECH Reports Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting Held on June 26, 2020

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP) announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting was held in Lyon on Friday, June 26, 2020.

At the meeting, all resolutions for which the Board of Directors recommended a vote in favor were adopted, including:

- Approval of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019;

- Allocation of the financial year's results;

- Approval of the statutory auditors' special report on regulated agreements and commitments with related parties;

- Approval of the elements of total compensation and benefits paid or allocated for the year ended December 31, 2019 to Gil BEYEN and Jean-Paul KRESS;

- Approval of the compensation policy for executive corporate officers and board members;

- Renewal of the term of office as Director of:

o HILDE WINDELS BV

o Martine GEORGE

- Ratification of the appointment by cooptation of Melanie ROLLI as Director;

- Approval of the share subscription and/or purchase options plan adopted by the Board of Directors on July 31, 2019;

- Delegations of authority to the Board of Directors to issue shares or other marketable securities convertible into shares to be issued immediately or in the future by the Company, with or without preferential subscription rights for the shareholders;

- Authorization for the Board of Directors to grant free shares, share subscription and/or share purchase options and/or to issue share subscription warrants to corporate officers and employees of the Company or companies in the ERYTECH Pharma Group.

The full results of all matters voted on at the meeting can be viewed on the Company's website at www.erytech.com, within the Shareholders Meeting/2020 section under the Investors tab.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH's primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell's altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of first-line triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study in second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia is ongoing in the Nordic countries of Europe.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States

CONTACTS

ERYTECH



Eric Soyer



CFO & COO LifeSci Advisors, LLC



Investor Relations



Corey Davis, Ph.D.



NewCap



Mathilde Bohin /

Louis-Victor Delouvrier



Investor relations



Nicolas Merigeau



Media relations +33 4 78 74 44 38



investors@ERYTECH.com (mailto:investors@ERYTECH.com) +1 (212) 915 - 2577



cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com) +33 1 44 71 94 94



ERYTECH@newcap.eu (mailto:ERYTECH@newcap.eu)

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52a5b30f-1f6e-425f-9df3-61b8697876eb