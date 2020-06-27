Architect Blueprint: Interior Designer Caren Rideau of Kitchen Design Group Customizing Your Dream Home One Room at a Time

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Within five years of graduating with a B.S. in Interior Architecture, Caren Rideau founded the Kitchen Design Group in Pacific Palisades, CA. Since then, Rideau and her team have designed and renovated hundreds of luxury homes and estates in the Los Angeles area.

Whether bringing an old house back to life while maintaining its original integrity or designing from a clean and modern slate, Rideau has become a master at creating, renewing, and rejuvenating living spaces.

Frida Collection: Your Design Dream by Kitchen Design Group



Kitchen Design Group was recently featured on the cover of Architect Blueprint™ Magazine. Image Credit: ArchitectBlueprint.com / Kitchen Design Group

Beyond kitchens and bathrooms, Rideau and her team handle diverse projects, from a single room to a large-scale house including wine cellars, lighting, floor plans, custom cabinets, living rooms and even home extensions.

Rideau's passion for design and her flair for customizing kitchens to her clients' needs and wishes often includes incorporating wood-fired ovens (for that pizzeria-feel), baker's corners (commercial-grade ovens and special shelving), tucked-away wine storage areas (especially for sommeliers), and greenhouse attachments for those into homegrown organic ingredients. Aesthetics are critical for that instant "wow" factor. However, spaces that are functional and artful at the same time are top priorities of her clients.

Growing up in the Southwest with Chicana culture, Rideau was inspired by Frida Kahlo's portraits and expressive use of bold, vibrant colors.

Recently, Rideau extended her artistry with an expressive use of similar colors in the Kitchen Design Group's debut of kitchen cabinetry dubbed The Frida Collection.

"Kahlo's richly hued paintings and Latin American imagery are immensely inspiring, as is Frida herself," says Rideau. "She was an incredible human being, a strong woman and an amazing artist."

With homeowners craving more color in their homes as the impetus for bringing forth vitality and unique personality, the introduction of The Frida Collection is right on time and on target. Like Kahlo, Rideau has channeled her Mexican heritage in her choice of intense colors. "I grew up in that culture - in food and style - and I continue to live in that culture. I've always been attracted to brighter colors - the colors of Mexico, that's what I gravitate to."

In the kitchen, Rideau is renowned for including a personal twist that complements her client's persona and home character.

Now, with the vivid palette of The Frida Collection, clients can express themselves through six custom cabinet door styles and colors such as Nopal (green), Maiz (yellow), Sol (orange), Paz (blue-grey), Casa Azul (blue) and Fresco (grey).

In addition to the Kitchen Design Group, Rideau co-owns a boutique winery and tasting room - Tierra y Vino - in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Most recently, the critically acclaimed Tierra y Vino received gold medals and 90+ points for its 2016 Rosé and 2014 Petite Sirah at the 2017 San Francisco International Wine Competition.

In winemaking, as in residential design, Rideau knows what it takes to set a plan into motion, guide timely progress, and ensure an outcome that has clients coming back again and again. Both are a multi-stage process that culminates in a well-rounded product that is directly experienced by clients.

Every time Rideau completes a new project for her clients, she concludes with a celebratory wine tasting.

What's Your Architectural Dream? Convert your thoughts and dreams into reality by taking that first step. Visit https://www.KitchenDesignGroup.com for more information about Kitchen Design Group

About Architect Blueprint™

Architect Blueprint™ reaches over 218,000+ Project Owners, Principals, Partners, Real Estate Developers, Architects, Designers, Builders, General Contractors, Specialty Contractors, Engineering Firms, Construction Professionals, Interior Designers, Industry Buyers, Commercial and Residential Property Owners and Real Estate Professionals, Industry CEO's and Executive Decision Makers, in both the USA and Canada.

Find out more about innovative and inspiring buildings, structures, projects, and the companies, products, and people that design, furnish and build them. If you are involved in, or serve the Architecture, Design, Building, Construction, Facilities Management or Real Estate Industries, Architect Blueprint™ Awe-Inspiring Style and Design™ is for you.

Visit https://ArchitectBlueprint.com for more information or call +1-877-463-9777 to collaborate with Architect Blueprint™ to help find the unique stories within your company to share. (Architect Blueprint™ is a 7 Figure PR™ Company Brand)

SOURCE: Architect Blueprint™

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595399/Interior-Designer-Caren-Rideau-of-Kitchen-Design-Group-Customizing-Your-Dream-Home-One-Room-at-a-Time