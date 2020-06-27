The global secure logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 20.37 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005426/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Secure Logistics Market Analysis Report by Service (Security services and Cash services) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/secure-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the need for secure logistics for global cash circulation. In addition, the ability to track shipments is anticipated to boost the growth of the secure logistics market.

The popularity of electronic and mobile payment methods is increasing significantly across the world. However, cash remains one of the most important payment methods. This is because around 2 billion people across the world still do not have a bank account. Also, many people rely more on cash transactions due to the lack of security in online platforms. The rising need for cash circulation in the global market is driving the demand for cash logistics, which is fueling the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Secure Logistics Companies:

Allied Universal

Allied Universal operates its business through segments such as Security Services, Technology Services, and Professional Services. The company offers personalized security services for small and large enterprises in North America.

G4S Plc

G4S Plc operates its business through segments such as Secure Solutions, Cash Solutions, and Other. The company offers secure logistics to commercial banks, refiners, central banks, governments, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and major companies with valuable cargo shipping requirements.

GardaWorld Security Corp.

GardaWorld Security Corp. operates its business through segments such as Security services, Consulting and specialized services, and Cash services. The company offers a team of skilled and experienced professionals to protect clients businesses, employees, and assets. The company also offers end-to-end cash services solutions, from armored truck transport and ATM services to vault services and smart safe technology.

Loomis AB

Loomis AB operates its business through segments such as Cash in Transit, Cash management services, and International valuables logistics. The company offers cross border transportation and storage of cash, precious metals, and other valuables.

Maltacourt Ltd.

Maltacourt Ltd. operates its business through the Flexible freight segment. The company offers transportation and storage services for cash, precious metals, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Secure Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Security services size and forecast 2019-2024

Cash services size and forecast 2019-2024

Secure Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005426/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/