WASHINGTON, June 26 (WNM/DOE/National Renewable Energy Laboratory) - Motorists can save as much as $14,500 on fuel costs over 15 years by driving an electric vehicle instead of a similar one fueled by gasoline, according to a new analysis conducted by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Idaho National Laboratory (INL). Previous studies assumed a singular value for the cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV), but this new work provides ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...