Authority Titans: Braeden Anderson: Relentlessly Rising

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2020 / For those who haven't already heard of him, Braeden Anderson made headlines in college for playing Division I basketball for the Seton Hall Pirates while attending law school. His success has already been featured in iconic publications, including The New York Times, Law360, USA Today and The Black Wall Street Times.

A lot of college students nowadays struggle to balance their time and energy to study and work part-time jobs. It isn't easy. But for this particular lawyer and former college basketball player, nothing is impossible once he puts his mind to it. When asked what advice he would give to those who may be struggling with life's current challenges in light of COVID-19, Anderson offered the following advice, "Focus on what you can control. Anxiety and fear can be crippling, and often leads to inaction. Take inventory of the variables you can control, and dedicate all of your energy towards executing to the best of your ability with respect to those items. Work will win."

Anderson also encourages people not to give up. "As we move towards a more flexible and increasingly virtual work environment, think about the skills and experience that will be necessary to succeed. Do your best to capitalize on the opportunities that are in front of you, leverage your network, and never... ever... quit."

Anderson managed to juggle his time between basketball practices, games, and studying. How? He sacrificed sleep, only getting five hours a day to scrunch his many activities into a tight schedule. It wasn't easy at first, but eventually, Anderson found an effective way to maximize his skills, address his logistical difficulties and prioritize what he considered to be the most important. Anderson also leveraged the lessons he learned from past challenges, of which there were plenty, including a miraculous recovery from a near-fatal neck injury 2013.

His determination and hard work is starting to pay dividends, and people are beginning to recognize and appreciate his unique attributes. A trend that is likely to continue. Anderson's remarkable grades, presence, and gravitas qualified him for a job at the prestigious law firm, Sidley Austin LLP. Anderson is currently an associate attorney in the firm's Securities Enforcement and Regulatory group, which received the 2019 Chambers USA Award for Financial Services Regulation. More recently, Sidley Austin LLP was hailed as the "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation in 2020. It appears clear that Anderson will have the opportunity to learn from some of the premier law partners of the world, and it is reasonable to assume that one day he will join their ranks.

Anderson's practice group is a niche one. Securities enforcement generally involves the representation of financial institutions, investment advisers, public companies and senior officers in connection with investigations initiated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and other regulatory agencies or organizations.

Before starting at Sidley, Anderson worked at FINRA in its Enforcement department as an extern in their New York office. While at FINRA, Anderson soaked up information like a sponge and developed a keen interest in the securities enforcement practice. Blockchain was at the forefront of regulators minds during his time there, and as such, he had the opportunity to assist in the legal investigation of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and other blockchain related unregistered security offerings. Aside from that, he also performed more traditional legal research and writing regarding sustainability, excessive trading, fraud, inadequate supervision, and other various areas of enforcement.

Aside from his legal career, Anderson is also a respected adjunct professor of business law at Monroe College in the Bronx, New York. Through this role, Anderson inspires young, aspiring lawyers and accountants to achieve their dreams and challenge themselves. He sees his teaching career as an avenue to impart what he has learned and send a message that anything is possible.

