OPPO Launches Premium 5G Flagship Find X2 Pro in the UAE in Partnership With Etisalat

-Powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate, 3K QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen, and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0- the fastest charging technology in the industry

-The new OPPO flagship device is available in black ceramic model with 512GB ROM at AED 4,999

DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO, the leading global technology brand, has announced the launch of its much-awaited flagship smartphone, Find X2 Pro, in the UAE in partnership with Etisalat. Packed with the game-changing 5G technology, a pioneering camera system, and the most advanced screen in the industry, Find X2 Pro is an embodiment of design elegance that delivers OPPO's industry-setting ultra-premium experience. The coveted flagship will be available in black ceramic model with 512GB ROM at Etisalat stores across the UAE and Etisalat website from 18th June for AED 4,999.

Find X2 Pro smartphone is powered by OPPO's most powerful triple-camera system that adopts a Sony IMX689 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. With a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 chipset, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 3K QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen that is capable of displaying over one billion colors and an innovative 65W SuperVOOC 2.0- the fastest charging technology in the industry, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is designed to deliver a true flagship experience.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa, said: "We are excited to bring our latest 5G flagship smartphone to the UAE in partnership with Etisalat. OPPO Find series has always pushed the boundaries of technology, consistently creating new possibilities for smartphone users. Driven by our mission of elevating life through technological artistry, OPPO has made innovation and R&D a strategic priority, enabling us to deliver the most advanced tech features, unparalleled user experience, and beautiful design all together in one truly stunning smartphone."

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, Etisalat, said: "We are pleased to partner with OPPO to launch its latest 5G-enabled flagship device in the UAE. Etisalat is firmly committed to delivering a seamless 5G evolution to our customers, and building partnerships with world leading smartphone manufacturers and technology leaders such as OPPO is at the core of our strategy."

Revolutionizing visual experience with award-winning 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen

Find X2 Pro comes with an exquisite 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen that can display more than one billion color variations, allowing users to enjoy smoother, clearer motion and its AI Adaptive Eye Protection System is also easier on the eyes. Equipped with a resolution of 3168 * 1440, 513 ppi, ultra-low screen reflectivity and a maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nit, the new flagship smartphone sets a new benchmark in resolution, color, refresh rate and brightness. OPPO Find X2 Pro has received the renowned DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award and earned DisplayMate's highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+

Ultimate viewing and audio experience, supported by O1 Ultra Vision Engine

With the O1 Ultra Vision Engine, Motion Clear and HDR video enhancement, Find X2 Pro delivers excellent image quality. Coupled with high-power dual speakers and Dolby Atmos, its built-in powerful audio performance provides users with an exceptionally immersive audio and video entertainment experience.

Versatile Ultra Vision Camera System

Find X2 Pro goes above and beyond with its triple camera system, a Sony IMX586 48MP wide angle camera, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 13MP periscope telephoto lens. Operating with a high level of versatility, all three lenses can achieve 10x hybrid zoom, turning every shot into an effortless masterpiece, even when mountain biking, skateboarding, or dancing to the latest hits on the radio.

Thanks to its ultra-large sensors, f/1.7 aperture, and multi-frame noise reduction technology, Find X2 Pro delivers powerful lowlight shooting capabilities and captures beautiful night shots from any distance, even in the darkest settings.

Find X2 Pro is the first smartphone to support All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF (phase-detect auto focus), with a capability of achieving 100% pixel focusing and omnidirectional focusing.

OPPO's second-generation 10x Hybrid Zoom leverages a periscope telephoto lens, and an upgraded OIS driver chip, an independent image color sensor, a multi-focus image fusion technology and an ultra-resolution algorithm. Together, these features support up to 60x digital zoom and make the zooming experience clearer and smoother.

With the Ultra Night Mode, users can experience zooming just like in daytime. The triple camera system of Find X2 Pro offers ultra-clear night mode, improving the night shot quality with the telephoto camera.

Find X2 Pro is also equipped with the Ultra Steady Video and Ultra Steady Video Pro, which, combined with the ultra-wide-angle camera, enable a broader anti-shake video experience. The users can activate Pro mode for a broader perspective and clearer image quality to enjoy capturing more action-packed moments on the go with impeccable smoothness.

OPPO's premium flagship smartphone supports 4K 60fps video shooting, as well as Live HDR video recording. It also comes with Soloop, the video editing tool that combines fun recording, easy editing and quick sharing, enabling users to edit videos and share personal stories easily.

Industry-leading charging technology

Having the fastest charging technology in the industry, the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge, Find X2 Pro leverages a 4260mAh battery which can charge the smartphone fully in just 38 minutes.

New generation of superior performance

Find X2 Pro is one of the industry's first mobile phones equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, which guarantees a seamless user experience. Bolstered by massive storage capacity and RAM, this smartphone can handle practically anything with ease.

Welcoming the future with 5G

Thanks to its fast connectivity, fast performance, and fast charging capability, Find X2 Pro delivers an unparalleled 5G experience. The smartphone supports SA/NSA dual-mode networks for 5G and worldwide roaming, so users can enjoy connectivity without limitations. Additionally, its Smart 5G technology can intelligently choose a network type - 4G, 5G, or Wi-Fi to maximize speed and battery life depending on conditions.

Sleek and elegant design

Mixing sophistication with simplicity, Find X2 Pro features a front and back double-curve body design and 67.8-degree curvature that fit perfectly in the hand. Covered with Corning Gorilla's sixth-generation glass panel, the sleek smartphone creates a visually borderless effect, making the phone round and smooth to touch.

The all-new ColorOS 7.1

Through ColorOS 7.1, OPPO's latest iteration of its customized Android 10-based operating system, users can enjoy a refined, intuitive and more content-focused experience in terms of look, sound, and feel while exploring Find X2 Pro.

In line with its borderless design, ColorOS 7.1 provides the customized all-day Dark Mode with wide application scenarios, multiple applications, and long-term operation, making for a more comfortable visual experience and longer battery life.

Price and Availability

Find X2 Pro is available in the UAE in black ceramic model with 512GB ROM at AED 4,999 at Etisalat stores and online on Etisalat's website. With Etisalat's Smart Pay options, it is making it affordable for all customer segments to get their hands on this highly desired smartphone OPPO Find X2 can be purchased with flexible Smart Pay plans on a 12, 18, or 24-month contract starting from only AED 207. Etisalat customers purchasing the device with a new or existing prepaid account would be eligible to dial *056# and receive one of the following special deal of the day offers: 1GB for 3 months, 3GB for 2 months, or 10GB for 1 month. The smartphone is also available at Sharaf DG stores in the UAE.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marks the beginning of a journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets. With consolidated net revenues at AED 52.2 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 8.7 billion for 2019. Its high credit ratings reflect the company's strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country's first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 150 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

