StemSation International, Inc.: Stemsation Expands Product Line With Stemflex Enters the Fast-Growing $9 Billion CBD Market

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2020 / StemSation International, Inc. (OTC Pink:STSN) - a pioneer in the emerging category of dietary supplements called Stem Cell Nutrition, announces its third product, a fast-acting and exclusive topical formula named StemFlex™ for joint and muscle health.

StemFlex is currently in production and sales are expected to commence in the 3rd quarter of 2020 in the US and Europe, significantly increasing revenues from the 2nd quarter. A synergistic companion product to the recently released ProStem PSPTM dietary supplement for joint and muscle health, this topical formula in combination with ProStem PSP brings a novel "inside out" wellness system unmatched in the marketplace.

Developed by Dr. Mira Gadzala, a highly respected PhD and board-certified Alternative Medical Practitioner, this innovative product utilizes the most recent research advancements of all-natural, organic plant and essential oil extracts to create a fast-acting, highly absorbable, non-greasy, safe, and powerful formula. Dr. Gadzala is StemSation's Chief Scientific Officer.

All ingredients in StemFlex are backed by strong science, have been extensively studied, and clinically proven for efficacy and safety. They come from all-natural and organic sources found in nature. StemFlex has been made according to high organic standards, in a US facility that is certified to the best organic standards: USDA NOP and NSF ANSI/305. StemFlex does not contain any synthetic additives or preservatives.

Its unique combination of ingredients works as a team and helps to nourish, support, and maintain joint and muscle health, flexibility, mobility, while soothing aches and stiffness from overexertion from everyday activities, exercise, and aging.

Dr. Mira Gadzala commented, "We are excited to offer our third innovative, fast-acting, and exceptional quality natural product - a topical formulation, that supports joint and muscle health in a multidimensional way. The combination of powerful polyphenolic compounds, antioxidants, glyconutrients, MSM, fatty acids, and other natural compounds in StemFlex forms a unique nutritional platform and provides powerful natural support and nourishment for the connective tissue and overall joint and muscle function and mobility. It also helps to support special receptors present in your body known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is involved in a great number of important functions and processes in the body, including pain perception, bone and joint health, inflammation, and stress responses, sleep, and much more. Recent studies have intriguingly suggested the existence of a functional ECS in the skin and implicated it in various biological processes. We follow these new and exciting research findings."

Bone health has become a major public health concern across the globe. According to statistics, about 75 million people in the United States, Europe, and Japan have bone health concerns, and the population with bone and joint health issues is growing at alarming rates, as more baby boomers enter their 60's and early 70's globally. Joint health used to predominantly be associated with older people, but not anymore. Baby boomers of today, as well as younger generations, are concerned about their physical fitness, mobility, and joint and muscle health.

The global market for cannabidiol is growing rapidly, estimated to reach $9.2 billion in 2020. The market has consistently grown over the last several years and is expecting to exceed more than $23.6 billion by 2025 at an impressive CAGR of 22.2% in the given forecast period, as reported by Grandview Research December, 2019 (https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cannabidiol-cbd-market). Hemp-derived CBD-infused personal care products are rising significantly in demand.

StemSation is a company with a long-term 'health mission', ambitious research goals, and innovative, holistic approaches to health & wellness, and healthy longevity. Our product line shows a new pathway to wellness.

ABOUT DR. MIRA GADZALA

Dr. Mira Gadzala has three decades of experience in formulating natural dietary supplement products, and is the founder of BioCell Rejuvenation™, a consulting, research and development company in the field of alternative health and vitamins. Her most recent work involves researching and formulating advanced stem cell nutrition products. Dr. Gadzala holds a PhD degree in Holistic Nutrition, a Master of Sciences (MSc) in Cell Biology and pursued a doctoral degree in Cell Biology. She has been granted a full Board Certification as an Alternative Medical Practitioner (AMP) by the American Alternative Medical Association and holds two prestigious designations: Registered Orthomolecular Health Practitioner (ROHP) and Registered Nutritional Consultant Practitioner (RNCP). Dr. Gadzala is a member of several health organizations, including the American Alternative Medical Association and International Organization of Nutritional Consultants (Canada, USA), and has served on the Advisory Board of the "Cellular Health Communication" magazine (US), Stemtech's Scientific Advisory Board, and as a primary member of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at a California-based vitamin research company.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC "STSN") develops, manufactures and distributes natural wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body through using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates ("IWAs") advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. StemSation is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and its website can be located at www.stemsation.global.

