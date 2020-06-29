John Arthur Appointed Finance and Operations Director at Cambridge Healthcare Research

- CHR strengthen financial governance

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life sciences and healthcare consultancy Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) and its market research division Vox.Bio, recent winners of The Queen's Award for Enterprise 2020, has today announced the appointment of John Arthur as Finance and Operations Director with immediate effect.

CEO Chris Stevenson added: "We are delighted at John's appointment. We are a successful growing company and we need to ensure our internal services support our people and clients effectively. John has great experience at leading teams, developing systems and helping businesses grow well. His role in optimising our management information systems will enable us to make the right decisions at the executive level and at the critical interface between our teams and our clients."

Becoming an ACCA fellow in 2003 (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), John began his career in 1998 at Lloyds Register working a variety of finance roles across the UK and the US, before moving to the commercial property division of Network Rail. In 2011 he joined the leadership team of software development company Cambridge Online Systems, successfully turning the company around from a significant loss-maker to a healthy and profitable organisation, leading to the sale of the business to global IT group Columbus, a Microsoft Global ERP partner, late 2016.

John joins CHR from Clarion Interpreting where he managed and developed the financial, operational and service-delivery teams and activities, as the Finance & Operations Director. He has an inherent desire to improve processes while being equally passionate about employee engagement, believing that both are key to helping organisations optimise their business performance.

Notes for editors

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and opportunity assessments, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in a complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intent and capabilities.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics - combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments - equips clients to make the best decisions from an optimally informed position.

In 2020, CHR won The Queen's Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

CHR's team spans the globe, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

