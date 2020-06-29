Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the first cases using its "DSG Connect" platform. They were performed successfully by Prof. Assaker and his team at the Fondation Hopale and the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Lille in France a few weeks after obtaining the CE mark in the context of the gradual resumption of elective surgeries.

"I see immediate substantial clinical benefits in using this new DSG Connect interface and also promising potential for future robotic applications. While drilling my pedicles, the possibility to visualize the audio feedback as compared to thresholds, that I can determine by myself depending on patient bone quality and keep in memory all along the drillings is of great help during challenging pedicles such as sclerotic ones. Lastly, the recording capability allows for storage of data that could become useful after the surgery whether as evidence of good practice or for scientific purposes," said Richard Assaker MD, Professor of Neurosurgery at Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Lille, France.

Patricia Lempereur, Sales and Marketing Director, International of SpineGuard, said: "The DSG Connect tablet adds great value to the physician during the spinal surgery. The additional information provided such as graphic visualization of the auditory feedback and visual comparative indicators, streamlines the surgery without adding complexity. Moreover, the "simple" and "advanced" modes offered by the App give versatility in surgeon's choice when using the DSG Connect."

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 75,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fifteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

