IMC Exploration Group Plc - Update re. Trinity College Dublin Collaboration

IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company")

Trinity College Dublin / IMC Exploration Group plc significant developments on Avoca Mine Property

IMC Exploration Group plc is pleased to report significant progress on its collaboration with the Raw Materials Group at Trinity College Dublin. Research has focused on:

(i) resolving the styles and occurrences of gold in the highly prospective Caledonian terranes across Ireland; and

(ii) through detailed petrographic work, characterising the gold-rich Kilmacoo zone at IMC's Avoca Mine property in Co. Wicklow.

At Kilmacoo, this work has shown that:

Gold is associated with chalcopyrite;

Gold is present as discrete recoverable phases of electrum;

Gold - copper mineralisation is focused in late veins, which cut across the Avoca massive sulphide sequence.

Through the ERAMIN2 - Gold Insight Project, researchers at Trinity College Dublin and the Geological Survey of Ireland are tracing this gold - copper association across the region to discover how it relates to copper signatures in East and West Avoca as well as regional copper occurrences at the adjacent Ballard, Moneyteige and Ballycoog deposits. Research work is expanding to include the Connary Zone and West-Avoca. A regional geochemical survey of ironstone occurrences along trend (and within IMC property licences) aims to resolve their relationship with the Avoca mineralisation.

IMC Chairman, Eamon O'Brien, said, 'We are pleased with the progress being made and the update thus far. This is a very positive development and demonstrates the valuable scientific and geological work being carried out by our collaborative partners, Trinity College Dublin. We expect this strategic partnership to be expanded in the coming months as we continue to assess the gold resource at Avoca. With the price of gold at an eight-year high, this is good news for IMC's Avoca Gold project.'

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Chairman,

29thJune 2020 .

This RIS release has been approved by Eur Geol Professor Garth Earls, PGeo, FSEG, who is an independent consulting geologist and a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 reporting code.

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

