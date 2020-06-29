Untrained and Malicious Users Cause Concerns to Skyrocket by 125% among UK IT Professionals

KnowBe4 report highlights top cybersecurity concerns that keep IT experts "up at night"



KnowBe4, provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has recently released the findings of 'The 2020 What Keeps You Up at Night Report". Following on the success of last year's global report, this year, KnowBe4 delves into the issues that specifically trouble UK-based organisations and IT experts. This includes attack types, security initiatives as well as organisational constraints. Moreover, an in-depth analysis examines just how prepared these organisations are in managing such cyber threats, risks and concerns.

The report compiled information gathered from interviews with nearly 200 organisations across twelve different industries in the UK. It was found that, despite feeling confident in their organisation's security posture, many respondents, somewhat contradictorily, continued to express significant concerns. Indeed, an overwhelming majority (96%) of respondents believe that their organisations have either a 'proactive' or 'mature' security strategy in place. An additional 71% believe that their organisation has a well-established security culture or that their employees have adopted good cybersecurity behaviours. Yet, 48% of organisations were still concerned to some degree towards at least one of the security issues raised.

Key findings include:

The 'untrained or malicious user' is the single greatest factor in determining "up at night" levels of stress, increasing concerns over cyber attacks an average of 125%

Three-quarters (75%) of UK organisations express concerns over shadow apps and devices

Ensuring security measures meet compliance requirements continues to be a challenge for 48% of organisations

Almost two-thirds (63%) of organisations are concerned about having adequate budget to cover the costs of proper IT staffing, to implement solutions and to maintain relationships with key vendors

Almost 7 out of 10 (69%) of respondents are worried about credential compromise to some degree, ranking it as the top attack concern.

"When it comes to cybersecurity, it can often feel like a game of moving one step forward only to find that you have moved two steps back. Cyber criminals are relentless in their efforts, adapting and altering their strategies for maximum, personal gain," said Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate, KnowBe4. "This report clearly demonstrates the many causes of concern, but more importantly, it's a reminder that no organisation can afford to fall complacent; whether in implementing security policies or building a security culture."

The full report can be viewed here: https://www.knowbe4.com/hubfs/WhatKeepsYouUpatNight-UK.pdf.

