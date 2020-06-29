Euroclear ESES CSDs Go Live with Taskize for Client Servicing

LONDON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taskize

Effective immediately, ESES will provide client service via Taskize as its preferred communication channel

ESES clients benefit from a comprehensive real-time view of their enquiries and their status

One screen to resolve queries with ESES and counterparties

Ability to report CSDR buy-in trades directly to ESES

Provides complete audit trail for clients

ESES, the group of CSDs comprising of Euroclear France, Euroclear Belgium and Euroclear Netherlands, has deployed Taskize, the inter-company workflow solution, as its primary client service channel for all types of requests, including complex queries. After proving a client service success for Euroclear Bank and Euroclear UK & Ireland over the last three years, ESES has moved to now offer its members access to the platform for query resolution across all areas of its business.

Taskize replaces phone and email within the operational process, improving security, simplifying access, and ensuring clients know the progress and status of their requests. This enables ESES to prioritise, resolve and manage client enquiries more effectively than via phone and email.

The Taskize system delivers a comprehensive real-time view of client-servicing activity across financial services companies. Teams at different firms can easily and compliantly work together to resolve multi-party issues with complete traceability and with minimal contact information.

Going forward, participants of these European markets will benefit from being able to deal with enquiries referencing multiple institutions and business units through a single screen. This will enable them to monitor operational risks, improve execution across the financial supply chain, and reduce operating costs. Participants will also be able to report buy-in trades directly to Euroclear utilising Taskize's comprehensive CSDR Buy-in Solution.

Taskize serves a community of over 230 financial firms in 50 countries, comprising buy-side, sell-side and infrastructure providers including Euroclear, LCH and DTCC. Delivered via the cloud, Taskize has been live for over three years with 99.99% availability, is ISAE 3402 SOC 2 Type 2 certified and meets stringent bank security standards.

Brigitte Daurelle, Chief Executive Officer, ESES (Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear France, Euroclear Netherlands):

"We are very excited about the opportunities and benefits Taskize will bring to the way we service our clients. Taskize will provide a fully digital solution to save valuable time and ensure continuous support while enhancing the overall customer experience."

John O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer, Taskize:

"We are delighted that ESES has selected Taskize for client servicing, marking an extension of our well-established relationship with Euroclear. This will not only allow ESES to deliver enhanced client service, but will enable it to provide a comprehensive CSDR buy-in reporting solution for its clients. ESES joins a rapidly growing community which includes DTCC, LCH and tier-1 sell-side and buy-side firms. Taskize makes it easy for every financial firm to access operational capabilities previously available only to tier-1 firms."

About Taskize

Taskize helps financial industry operations by enabling clients, colleagues, and counterparties to securely resolve queries and exceptions efficiently across firms. Taskize's unique Smart Directory enables individuals to work with the right people, in the right roles, in the right firms to resolve problems in a timely and compliant manner.

If you would like more information on this topic, please call Philip Slavin on +44 (0)203-874-7249, email info@taskize.com, visit www.taskize.com, or follow @Taskize on LinkedIn.