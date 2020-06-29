FlexiDAO is using its software to track the production of solar power from four PV plants in the nation, in conjunction with the UN Development Program.One of the co-founders of a Dutch software start-up which is using blockchain technology to verify the production and tracking of clean energy has spoken to pv magazine about the central role played by trustworthy green certificate programs in driving the energy transition. Amsterdam-based FlexiDAO claims to already tokenize and track 3 TWh of clean energy per year in nine markets in Europe and South America and co-founder Joan Collell has spoken ...

