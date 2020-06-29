NOTICE, JUNE 29, 2020 SHARES BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: RIGHTS ISSUE AND DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 1,366,705 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 30, 2020 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj's share: Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Number of shares: 6,571,525 Trading ends: Trading code: BONEHN0120 ISIN code: FI4000440201 Orderbook id: 197326 Last day of trading: 29 June 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260