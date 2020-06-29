AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE American:AIM), today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index, following the annual Russell indexes reconstitution, effective after the market open on June 29, according to a final list of additions posted on June 26.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Tom Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech, commented "This addition to the Russell Microcap® Index reflects our progress as we continue to advance both our COVID-19 and oncology programs. Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index should also help increase our exposure within the global investment community as we continue to execute on important milestones."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

The Company is also advancing Ampligen® as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and believes Ampligen® has significant therapeutic potential as both an early-onset treatment and prophylaxis against this new and deadly virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first human trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of Ampligen® in combination with interferon alfa-2b, in cancer patients with COVID-19.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference herein and is included for reference purposes only.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: 212-671-1021

Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595266/AIM-ImmunoTech-Added-to-Russell-MicrocapR-Index