Following the successful disposal of Exozet in December 2019 as well as a few exits from its VC portfolio last year, German Startups Group (GSG) held a high net cash position of c €6.8m at end-2019. As the company's shares continue to trade at a wide discount to last reported NAV (currently at c 43%) and GSG continues its transition to an asset manager (largely focusing on realisations within its existing VC portfolio), management intends to utilise the liquidity for further share buybacks.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...