WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 29

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 684,939,369

Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 29 June 2020, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary)%Votes Against%Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld*
1Report & accounts537,832,58899.98%117,8490.02%537,950,43778.85%2,138,908
2Remuneration report470,073,33487.07%69,834,49312.93%539,907,82778.85%181,518
3Remuneration Policy485,497,62890.14%53,097,4159.86%538,595,04378.85%1,494,302
4Re-elect Roy A Franklin537,080,19499.48%2,803,4450.52%539,883,63978.85%205,706
5Re-elect Thomas Botts538,630,04399.76%1,283,7330.24%539,913,77678.85%175,570
6Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson507,114,88193.92%32,803,6026.08%539,918,48378.85%170,863
7Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki538,499,76899.74%1,380,7420.26%539,880,51078.85%208,836
8Re-elect Robin Watson539,607,29299.94%337,4230.06%539,944,71578.85%144,631
9Re-elect David Kemp538,052,46999.89%601,8070.11%538,654,27678.85%1,435,070
10Elect Adrian Marsh538,528,96599.75%1,349,7710.25%539,878,73678.85%210,610
11Elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen539,686,37199.96%197,4410.04%539,883,81278.85%205,534
12Elect Nigel Mills539,666,12899.96%209,6400.04%539,875,76878.85%213,578
13Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors539,857,78699.99%69,4450.01%539,927,23178.85%162,115
14Authorisation of auditors' remuneration539,891,12399.99%64,6630.01%539,955,78678.85%133,560
15Authority to allot shares456,852,16884.61%83,124,42915.39%539,976,59778.85%112,749
16Disapplication of pre-emption rights533,077,22599.27%3,922,2920.73%536,999,51778.85%3,089,829
17Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment509,650,31994.91%27,350,8705.09%537,001,18978.85%3,088,156
18Authority to purchase own shares536,336,07599.35%3,523,3170.65%539,859,39278.85%229,953
19Adopt new Articles of Association of the Company539,732,81299.97%152,6120.03%539,885,42478.85%203,922
20Notice of general meetings485,662,24289.94%54,300,36710.06%539,962,60978.85%129,737

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

Resolutions 16 to 20 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Notification authorised by:
Martin J McIntyre
Company Secretary

