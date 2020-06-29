Aspo Oyj: Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Plc

Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares



Aspo Plc has granted 130,000 treasury shares to employees included in the Restricted Share Plan 2020. The transfer is based on the share issue authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on May 4, 2020. The shares have been transferred according to the terms of Restricted Share Plan 2020 without compensation.

After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 166 650 treasury shares.Aspo announced the Restricted Share Plan 2020 in a stock exchange release issued on June 18, 2020.ASPO PLCAki OjanenCEOAki Ojanen, CEO Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com

