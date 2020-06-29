DePuy Synthes Renews Cooperation Agreement With AO Foundation To Continue Advancement Of Surgical Education

Continued Collaboration Aims to Address Pressing Healthcare Challenges Through Surgical Innovation and Education

SOLOTHURN, Switzerland, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies* today announced that Synthes GmbH has renewed a five-year cooperation agreement with the AO Foundation**. The AO is a medically guided, not-for-profit, global network of surgeons, and the world's premier education, innovation, and research organization for the treatment of trauma and musculoskeletal disorders. Under this renewed agreement, the two independent organizations will continue the work they began together in 1960 to deliver world-class professional education and develop innovations that help improve patient outcomes and increase efficiency of care.

The AO annually holds more than 800 educational events taught by nearly 9,000 AO-trained faculty, and reaches approximately 57,000 healthcare professionals through its programs. These include lectures, hands-on practical exercises, interactive discussion groups for surgeons and online learning. Per the terms of the cooperation agreement, DePuy Synthes will continue to support the AO's independently designed educational programs to advance the organizations' shared goal of driving professional education that meets the ever-changing needs of the global surgeon community.

DePuy Synthes will also continue to be the key industry partner for the AO Technical Commission (AO TC) and its Global Expert Committees and Expert Groups in the specialty areas of trauma and corrective surgery of the musculoskeletal system, spine, craniomaxillofacial, veterinary products and related instruments and implants. DePuy Synthes will develop new surgical techniques, implants and instruments under the medical guidance of independent surgeon experts in each of these AO TC specialty areas, with the aim of addressing some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges.

"Today we proudly continue a collaboration that began almost 60 years ago to advance our shared goal of identifying and addressing compelling needs in orthopaedic surgical care," said Aldo Denti, Company Group Chairman, DePuy Synthes. "Drawing on the deep expertise of DePuy Synthes and the AO Foundation, we commit to continued rigor and quality in the development of new technologies and to ongoing excellence in delivering world-class surgeon education."

About Johnson & JohnsonMedical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.depuysynthes.com.

*Comprising the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment

** AO TECHNOLOGY AG

