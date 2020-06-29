Global Cloud Xchange ("GCX"), today announced the appointment of Anja Blumert as Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 July 2020.

Ms. Blumert will oversee GCX's global finance organization and financial activities and will be based in the company's headquarters in London.

"Anja is a terrific addition to our senior leadership team, and she will support us in executing our long-term strategy as we work towards bringing innovative global network services to the market and pursue new opportunities across the verticals we serve. Her wealth of corporate finance and capital markets experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to take a meticulous approach to capital allocation," said Jim Ousley, Chairman of GCX.

"It's exciting to join GCX at a critical time when global expectations of connectivity are growing faster than ever. The company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said newly appointed CFO, Anja Blumert. "I look forward to supporting and advancing the company's transformation."

Ms. Blumert has 20 years of experience in finance, with a focus on TMT and emerging markets. Ms. Blumert previously served as Head of M&A and portfolio management at Millicom International Cellular SA, TMT investment professional at Warburg Pincus International LLC, and as an investment banker with UBS. Anja is currently a board member of Axian Telecom and most recently served on the board of GCX, BIMA, and Helios Towers Ltd.

ABOUT GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout the Emerging Markets Corridor into Asia via the vast GCX subsea network (the world's largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide. www.globalcloudxchange.com

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Roger Proeis

Head of Communications

rproeis@globalcloudxchange.com

+852 2848 0060