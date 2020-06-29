Vitamin D Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Functional Food & Beverage, Pharma, Feed, and Personal Care), End User (Children, Adult, and Pregnant Women), IU Strength and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Vitamin D Market is estimated to account for about USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025. The vitamin D market has been growing in accordance with the rise in demand and consumption of feed around the world. The feed industry is witnessing an upward trend in demand for enriched feed products, which supports the demand for nutritional additives such as vitamin D. The key driving factors of the vitamin D market include increasing consumer concerns regarding maintaining a balanced diet and growing consumer awareness about several diseases caused by vitamin D deficiency. Food fortification is one of the major trends, which is fueling the vitamin D market in the functional food & beverage industry.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22034298

By analog, the vitamin D3 segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the vitamin D market in 2020

Among the analogs in the vitamin D market, vitamin D3 was the dominant analog. Vitamin D3 is an essential micronutrient required for the maintenance of the bones and the aversion of osteoporosis and rickets. Vitamin D3 has several functions and has its application in the food, feed, healthcare, and personal care industries. The use of vitamin D3 in the food & beverage industry is closely regulated to prevent the possibility of an overdose since excessive consumption is associated with toxicity.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vitamin D Market"

304 - Tables

44 - Figures

252 - Pages

The vitamin D market is witnessing strong growth due to an increase in the prevalence of vitamin D deficiencies

The prevalence of vitamin D deficiencies in several countries is one of the major factors fueling the growth of vitamin D market. According to the estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vitamin D deficiency is prevalent in 8.0% of Americans. Deficiency of vitamin D causes rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults. It has also been associated with common cancers, hypertension, and infectious diseases. Children need vitamin D for the development of skeletal structure and tooth enamel. The deficiency of vitamin D in infants can have adverse consequences such as growth failure, ethargy, irritability, rickets, and a predisposition to respiratory infections during infancy.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=22034298

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the vitamin D market in 2020

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share in the vitamin D market in 2020.This high growth rate in the Asia Pacific region is coupled with growing investments by pharma and animal feed manufacturers for expansions. Also, the region is witnessing a huge demand for vitamin D3.

According to the 2019 Alltech Global Feed Survey, Asia Pacific is home to several of the top 10 feed-producing countries, including China, India, and Japan; and accounted for more than 36.0% of the world's feed tonnage. China dominated as the top feed-producing country in the world, with 187.9 million metric tons (207.1 million tons). This region has also witnessed significant growth in manufacturing activities due to the support of the local governments. Increasing investments in R&D is also one of the factors driving the market in Asia Pacific.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the Vitamin D market. The key players in the vitamin D market include Koninkljike DSM N.V (The Netherlands), Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd (China), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (India), Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co Ltd (China), BASF Se (Germany), Dishman Group (India), Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd (China), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), PHW Group (Germany), Bio-Tech Pharmacal (US), Divis Nutraceutical (India), Synthesia (CZE), Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd (China), Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Kingdom Nutrition Inc (US), McKinley Resources Inc (Texas), New Gen Pharma Inc (US), Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Pharmavit (The Netherlands), Tocris Bioscience (UK), Lycored (Israel), Stabicoat Vitamins (India), and Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp (US).

Related Reports:

Vitamins Market by Type (Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Vitamin K), Application (Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed, and Personal Care Products), Source (Synthetic and Natural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vitamins-market-159097794.html

Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market

by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Vitamin & Mineral Combinations), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Healthcare, and Personal Care), Form (Powder and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vitamin-mineral-premixes-market-78349714.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: F & B Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vitamin-d-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vitamin-d.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.