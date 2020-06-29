ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour's Q1 results were characterised by record revenue, record adjusted EBITDA and record operating cash flow. At least as importantly, all operations were reported to be operating near normal. While Q120 was, to all intents and purposes, unaffected by the effects of COVID-19; however, it is clear there have been some consequences in Q2. In the main, these have arisen as a result of travel restrictions on technical and engineering consultants and have particularly affected maintenance schedules. As a result, we have updated our Q2-Q420 forecasts to reflect changes in mine scheduling. Offsetting this, we have decreased our expectations of unit working costs. We have also refined our forecasts for SEMAFO's Mana and Boungou mines to reflect operational detail on a quarter by quarter basis provided by management.

