The solar industry faces many challenges in its move to become truly sustainable and that goal is imperative, rather than being simply a luxury, if the sector is to achieve terawatt scale. pv magazine's first Sustainability Roundtable took place on June 10 and included discussion as to why sustainability matters in PV and which business, regulatory and technological approaches can be applied to achieve truly "green" solar power. A video of the event can be streamed online.If solar really is set scale to the terawatt level required to achieve a zero-emission global economy, it is incumbent on ...

