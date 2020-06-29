A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest synergy analysis engagement for a food retailer based out of Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005242/en/

The advent of digitization and urbanization has transformed the lifestyle of the consumers and it has changed the way customers shop- clothing to furnitures almost everything. Food retailers across the world are obsessing over customer experience. Today the food retail sector has a new passion of shaping the customer experience, which is only possible because of the recent technological advancements in the food retail sector. The technological innovations for the food retail sector are opening the doors to new ideas which in turn have given rise to latest food retail industry trends.

With the food retail industry's new found passion in redefining customer experiences, our experts revisited the food retail industry trends and identified the major trends. The most important trend of the food retail industry is smart shopping. Home based, smart assistants are greatly impacting the food retail industry. The second most trending feature of the food retail industry is innovation in delivery. The food retailers are constantly innovating their delivery processes and infusing technology to meet the expectations of the customers.

The Business Challenge: The ever-stiffening competition in the food retail industry was eroding the client's profit margins.

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Expand into international markets Perform synergy analysis

"Global market players are increasingly focusing on particular tastes and preferences of local communities in order to offer tailored products to specific consumer groups," says a synergy analysis expert from Quantzig.

Solution offered: After performing an in-depth synergy analysis, the food retail industry player was able to determine the implementation risks that they may witness while deploying the proposed synergies. This synergy analysis engagement also included a detailed review of the synergy proposals justifying the cost, and the implementation of new strategies.

Quantzig's synergy analysis solutions helped the client to:

