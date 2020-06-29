Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2020 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2020 on Friday, July 17, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 -15:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT) Main speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO Attend the webcast: Follow the link on our web Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom: 08006941461 National free phone - United States of America: 18662801157 National free phone - Sweden: 0200883522



International Call +44 (0) 3333009785



Confirmation Code:5579507

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until July 24th, 2020.

Transcript: Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/



Best regards,



Anders Trapp

V.P. Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

