PR Newswire
29.06.2020 | 14:16
Invitation to Autoliv's Q2, 2020 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2020 on Friday, July 17, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time:

14:00 -15:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Attend the webcast:

Follow the link on our web

Attend by phone:

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

National free phone - United Kingdom:

08006941461

National free phone - United States of America:

18662801157

National free phone - Sweden:

0200883522



International Call

+44 (0) 3333009785


Confirmation Code:5579507

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until July 24th, 2020.
Transcript: Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/


Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2--2020-earnings-call,c3143897

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/3143897/1271328.pdf

Pressmeddelande (PDF)

