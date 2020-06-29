PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO Announces Reactivation of Shut-in Production

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / On June 29, 2020, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO" or the "Company") reported that, due to the recent recovery in oil prices, commencing in early June 2020 the Company has reactivated over 90% of its operated wells in the D-J Basin and the Permian Basin that the Company shut-in in response to the sharp decline in oil prices precipitated by decreased demand for oil caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and actions taken globally to stop the spread of the virus. The Company will continue to monitor oil prices with a view to resuming its 2020 development plan should oil prices recover to approximately $50 per barrel (WTI).

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

