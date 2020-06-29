Acronis Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Breakthrough Integrated Data Protection Solution, Acronis Cyber Protect

Acronis Cyber Protect's integration of backup, disaster recovery, anti-malware, and management features creates capabilities that are not available in competing solutions

SANTA CLARA, California, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American data protection market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Acronis with the 2020 North American New Product Innovation Award for Acronis Cyber Protect, the first integrated cyber protection product - combining data protection, cybersecurity and management capabilities. Acronis Cyber Protect combines data backup, disaster recovery, and restoration with AI-powered anti-malware, cybersecurity, and endpoint management features such as vulnerability assessment, URL filtering, and forensics capabilities for a comprehensive cyber protection tool. Acronis Cyber Protect ensures that the latest patches are installed and defends remote workers from common and advanced hacker techniques.

"Acronis Cyber Protect is a well-planned, well-engineered service that guarantees high levels of cyber protection for customers. It integrates several aspects of data protection, cybersecurity, and IT management that no other competitor offers on a single platform. The result is a high-quality product that gives users a streamlined and efficient interaction with the service," said Karyn Price, Senior Industry Analyst. "The service provides enhanced protection against malware and ransomware, integrating anti-ransomware, anti-cryptomining, and a full-stack anti-virus solution that leverages AI-based detection as well as a behavioral engine that identifies unusual processes behavior."

Acronis focuses on the protection of the most vulnerable edge infrastructure and endpoints. Among its many best-in-class features are continuous data protection, safe recovery, malware scans in Acronis cloud, smart protection plan, and fail-safe patching. Furthermore, it includes backup Information for forensic investigation, data compliance reporting and data protection maps, as well as global and local whitelists from backups. With this broad array of benefits, it enables enterprises to manage their data holistically, rather than having to apply governance policies to multiple infrastructures manually. Acronis Cyber Protect is also one of the first enterprise disaster recovery services to support and secure individual remote workers. It achieves this by making available: default templates with secure protection plans for remote work devices, native VPN capability, remote access to office desktops, secure file sync and share integration, and remote data wipe.

Acronis Cyber Protect is available today through more than 7,000 managed service providers (MSPs). Acronis partners can provide clients with end-customer onboarding, answer configuration questions, and help with best practices to ensure that the service deployment is a success for both the partner and the enterprise customer.

"The response from our service provider partners offering Acronis Cyber Protect has been overwhelming positive," says Gaidar Magdanurov, Acronis' Chief Cyber Officer and COO. "Our partners understand that to ensure the reliability of IT infrastructure at scale, a complex patchwork of individual products can no longer do the job effectively. Instead an integrated cyber protection solution is required. Acronis Cyber Protect integrates data protection, security, and management into an easy and efficient product for service providers. With it, partners deliver much higher reliability and protection to their customers while decreasing their management cost, and affording their IT personnel to support more customers".

"Acronis has built strong brand awareness as a data backup leader since its launch in 2003, especially among companies in Europe. Its move to securing data will further bolster its brand equity," noted Price. "Overall, Acronis is quickly establishing itself as a prime player in the data management and endpoint protection markets, with innovative products that integrate key features needed to ensure the protection of corporate data."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential. The full report can be accessed on the Acronis website.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

