IPC Wins Two Waters Sell-Side Technology Awards, Including Prestigious 'Best Sell-Side Technology Provider'

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, is privileged to announce today that it has won two categories in the Waters Sell-Side Technology Awards 2020. IPC was named "Best Sell-Side Technology Provider," the most prestigious category of this year's awards. Additionally, the company's flagship trading communications platform, Unigy, was named "Best Sell-Side Trading Communication System."

"To be selected the Sell-Side Technology Provider of the Year out of the top and most respected names in financial technology is a tremendous honor," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "This award speaks to our company-wide dedication to customer satisfaction at every level. I'm also very proud that IPC's Unigy was recognized for its vital role in financial institutions' resilience under stressed market conditions."

During the last year, IPC has made significant investments that have acted as "multipliers" for the firm and its solutions in the areas of most interest to the financial markets, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing technologies. Through the digital transformation enabled by these investments, as well as IPC's full embrace of the "subscription economy," the firm has empowered customers and partners with a frictionless experience, remaining a beacon of progress and stability for the financial markets during challenging times.

Furthermore, Unigy , IPC's flagship solution, has been recognized globally for years as the industry's leading trading and communications platform. Unigy is a widely adopted, secure, compliant, end-to-end solution purpose-built to address the specific needs of the global regulated financial markets community, and has experienced robust growth in installations over the past year. Unigy seamlessly interoperates with IPC's global financial ecosystem of over 6,600 customer locations in more than 750 cities throughout the world.

Hosted by WatersTechnology, the 8th-annual Sell-Side Technology Awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology developed and managed by WatersTechnology's senior journalists, headed up by Global Content Director, Victor Anderson.

"IPC translated its phenomenal run of form, from the annual Waters Rankings to the Sell-Side Technology Awards, by winning the overall Best Sell-Side Technology Provider category for 2020," said Victor Anderson, Global Content Director, WatersTechnology. "That it also emerged victorious in the best Sell-Side Trading Communication System category, courtesy of its widely used Unigy platform, is hardly surprising, given that so much of the firm's awards success has come on the back of its unified communication and application offering."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

