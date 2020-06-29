UNest's CEO Ksenia Yudina named to InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / InvestmentNews has recognized Ksenia Yudina, CEO and founder of the college and family savings fintech company UNest, as a 2020 40 Under 40 Honoree. Ksenia was chosen as one of 40 talented individuals from a pool of approximately 1,000 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors and other representatives of InvestmentNews.

"I'm honored to be named to this prestigious group of financial advisors and investment professionals," said Ksenia Yudina, CEO and founder of UNest. "As a company founder, it's important to surround yourself with experienced entrepreneurs and advisors who believe in your vision. I've been fortunate to have a great team who share my vision for UNest, and my outlook on building a company, which is to be persistent and never give up."

After earning her MBA and CFA charter, Ksenia became a Vice President at Capital Group/American Funds, the largest 529 provider in the United States. She learned first hand the problems families face when saving for their childrens' education. Ksenia saw the tedious paperwork that stymied financial advisors, and the expensive costs associated with 529 plans, making them typically available only to affluent families. These experiences, coupled with motherhood (Ksenia has three kids), served as her inspiration for founding UNest, which helps parents invest in their childrens' future, and serves as a fundamental pillar in their financial planning. Families of all income levels and backgrounds can save easily through UNest's app. UNest operates as a fully-certified RIA.

"The 2020 class of 40 Under 40 honorees represent the best of the future of the financial advice community," said George B. Moriarty, Chief Content Officer of InvestmentNews. "These men and women have already made their marks on the industry through exceptional leadership and service to their communities."

The recognition as a 40 Under 40 Honoree comes on the heels of UNest's recently announced $9 million Series A round this month. The company attracted investments from return investors Anthos Capital and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, as well as NBA All-Star Baron Davis, who also joined as a brand ambassador. UNest has received $12.8 million in funding to date. The company continues to experience tremendous growth as it delivers on its mission to democratize financial advice and make college savings accessible for all families. Despite the pandemic, since February, UNest has grown to more than 25,000 users on the app.

InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 project strives to award the young talent that is rarely recognized in the financial advice industry. By rewarding these honorees, InvestmentNews hopes to reveal the promising future for the industry.

Ksenia, along with the others making the 7th annual 40 under 40 list, is highlighted in the June 29, 2020 issue of InvestmentNews and online at investmentnews.com.

To learn more about Ksenia, the other 2020 winners, awards and the luncheon please visit

www.40under40inadvice.com.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it.

The InvestmentNews headquarters is located in New York, with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C.

InvestmentNews is part of Bonhill Group Plc.

About UNest

UNest's mobile fintech app helps parents save and grow the money needed to fund their children's education. The UNest team has decades of experience as certified financial advisors, technologists and entrepreneurs. The company partners with financial industry leaders to offer parents a pain-free way to build the best possible educational future for their children. While student debt in the US has reached a historic level of $1.6 trillion, 70 percent of people in the US don't know about 529 plans, and only 14 percent are currently using them due to the complexities associated with the account setup and management. UNest demystifies this process with a paperless approach that takes only five minutes to set up. UNest is a fully accredited and registered financial advisor with SEC and FINRA.

Learn more at www.unestapp.com.

UNest's Android app is available for download here; iOS app is available here.

CONTACT:

Contact: Stephen Sumner

Caliber Corporate Advisers

Email-Address: stephen@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Phone: 917.985.6630 ext.15

SOURCE: UNest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595407/UNests-CEO-Ksenia-Yudina-named-to-InvestmentNews-40-Under-40-List