Superabsorbent Polymers Market Riding the High Wave on the back of Surging Demand from Disposable Diaper Industry - Future Market Insights

A large geriatric population pool has led to an uptick in the demand for disposable diapers in recent years. As the percentage of old people increase, chronic ailments such as fecal incontinence and urinary malfunctions have also augmented. This has stimulated demand for diapers which extensively utilize super absorbent polymers.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Over the years, super absorbent polymers have been gaining immense traction for a variety of end-uses. Invented in the 1970s in Japan, super absorbent polymers are derived from an amalgamation of sodium hydroxide and acrylic acid. Super absorbent polymers are primarily used in producing feminine and disposable hygiene products, disposable diapers, sand bags, artificial snow and absorbent pads. These polymers are used to manufacture aqueous solutions for diapers, absorbent pads and adult incontinence products.

Superabsorbent polymers have taken the diaper industry by storm. Manufacturers effectively exploited their liquid retention capacity. These polymers absorb and retain nearly 30 times their weight in urine. The swollen gel within the diaper preserves the liquid in a rubbery state, preventing any leakage. Based on this trend, the superabsorbent polymers market is anticipated to reach a volume of ~3000 tons by the end of 2020.

"Mushrooming population across the Asia-Pacific region is prompting diaper manufacturers to initiate their businesses in this region. Massive demand and production across emerging economies such as South Korea, Japan, China and India is compounding usage of superabsorbent polymers," concludes a prominent analyst at FMI.

Request report sample in order to acquire in-depth market insights on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-429

Superabsorbent Polymers Market- Key Takeaways

Adult incontinent products constituted 12% of the superabsorbent polymers market during the historical period. This trend is expected to continue in the future.

Feminine hygiene products are gaining significant momentum, attributed to growing awareness about women's health.

The superabsorbent polymers market shall be valued at US$ 7.7 Bn by 2020, expanding at a moderate CAGR of 4% since 2015.

Asia-Pacific shall pivot the global superabsorbent polymers market in the future.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market- Prominent Drivers

Rising demand for fluffless diapers is catapulting superabsorbent polymers usage in the diapers industry. Their ability to disperse the moisture instead of collecting it is boosting their popularity.

Need for effective management of water resources during irrigation is pushing adoption of superabsorbent polymers. It is reported that over 30% of the water can be conserved using superabsorbent polymers.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market- Key Constraints

Volatility in prices of raw materials used to manufacture superabsorbent polymers is proving to be a hindrance to market growth.

Concerns regarding effective disposal of non-biodegradable superabsorbent polymer based diapers is discouraging consumers from purchasing them.

Anticipated Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic

The superabsorbent polymers market has experienced a significant production crunch in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As countries have imposed nationwide lockdowns, manufacturing units are either completely shut or operating at half their capacities. Moreover, social distancing measures have disrupted logistical arrangements, leading to problems in procuring raw materials for production. In addition, these raw materials have skyrocketed in terms of cost as there is a severe shortage. Fortunately, market players are leveraging their supply chains by consolidating their online sales platforms in order to deliver their products to their consumers. Customers are increasingly purchasing diapers through online retail outlets, keeping the market afloat. Moreover, certain countries have now started to relax lockdowns, permitting transportation and production to revert to normalcy. This is anticipated to retain much of the lost revenue during the first two quarters of 2020.

Explore the superabsorbent polymers report with illustrative figures, data tables and the table of contents. You can also find a detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-429.

Competition Landscape

Prominent market players in the superabsorbent polymers market include Kao Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Ltd., Yixing Danson Technology, San-Dia Polymers Global Co. Ltd, Evonik, Nippon Shokubai, Formosa Plastics, Sanyo Chemicals and BASF. Portfolio expansion, new product launches, partnership and collaboration agreements constitute the principal strategies adopted by these player to consolidate their footing in the market and expand their customer base. In April 2017, Evonik launched its FAVOR max superabsorbent diapers for infants which greatly helped augment their sales in the market. Likewise, in 2018, Nippon expanded its superabsorbent polymer manufacturing facility in the Netherlands to cater to the ever-increasing demand.

More Insights on the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

FMI's seminal research report on the super absorbent polymers market provides an unbiased analysis of the key dynamics impacting growth prospects for the period 2015-2020. Market analysis has been conducted by virtue of the following three segments: product type, application and geography. Based on product type, the market has been divided into sodium polyacrylate and polyacrylamide co-polymer. By application, the market is segmented into adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, disposable diapers and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Landscape

Magnesium Carbonate Minerals Market: Explore FMI's recently published research report on the magnesium carbonate minerals market for the forecast period 2020-2030 to obtain information regarding key dynamics responsible for shaping the market landscape during the aforementioned time period.

Precast Concrete Market: Investigate how booming digital economies in the Asia-Pacific are exhaustively utilizing precast concrete in FMI's recently concluded research report on the market for the forecast period 2020-2030.

Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Market: FMI's recent report on the DRI market delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important growth dynamics based on current growth parameters for the period 2020-2030.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/super-absorbent-polymer-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/super-absorbent-polymer-market-key-companies

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595079/Superabsorbent-Polymers-Market-Riding-the-High-Wave-on-the-back-of-Surging-Demand-from-Disposable-Diaper-Industry--Future-Market-Insights