Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that analyzes the role of order fulfillment solutions for the sporting goods manufacturing industry.

In this success story we collaborated with a leading sporting goods manufacturing company based out of the United States to help them reduce their rising operation costs by creating an order fulfillment process strategy for them. The order fulfillment solutions offered not only helped the client devise a real-time, efficient inventory management plan but led to a reduction in operation and shipping costs as well.

According to Quantzig's order fulfillment experts, "Order fulfillment is the process of receiving, processing, packaging, and delivering orders to customers. The process starts with a customer placing an order and ends once they receive it."

The Business Problem: The client is a sporting goods manufacturer based out of the US. This client mainly designs and manufactures sporting goods, clothing, and accessories. The client handled their order fulfillment process, that starts from receiving, processing, packing, picking, to shipping an order to customers, in-house, which was becoming challenging for them. The delay in shipping and a non-centralized warehouse location was resulting in a higher cost of shipping. The client was also lacking an inventory management plan and was running out of inventory occasionally.

The Solution Offered Quantzig's experts helped the client to provide efficient customer support and efficient return process which resulted in improved customer service and a revived reverse logistics operation. Later deploying a predictive analysis model of order fulfillment process the client was able to predict the future cost of fuel.

Quantzig's order fulfillment solutions also helped the client to:

Lower operations cost by 35 percent Devise an inventory management plan Reduce shipping costs by 14 percent

