Organic Dyes Market to Reach USD 10.15 Billion by 2027 | Reports and Data

A boom in demand for environmental dyes and widening of the global consumer spending are the major driving factors

Market Size - USD 6.76 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends - High demand from developing nations

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Organic Dyes market is forecast to reach USD 10.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is avouching a gush in demand for environment-friendly dyes. One of the major driving factors for an increase in demand for organic dyes are rising in demand for High-Performance Pigments (HPP). Also, a surge in the market for printing inks is the factor that will result in the hike in demand for organic dyes in the forecast period.

Although being obtained from the environment, organic dyes still have some environmental concerns as their major restraining factor. As when water-bodies receive a high concentration of these organic dyes, it hinders the oxygenation capacity of the water-bodies, thus affecting the biological activity of aquatic life.

Transformation in emerging economies, as well as growth in the manufacturing bases, are the opportunities, and the harmful health effect due to releasing of organic dyes in water bodies is the challenge that the market is currently facing.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly adopting safe strategy and techniques which are supposed to increase the demand for fertilizers, preferably as the market starts stabilizing. The primary effect is the constraints in logistics, as it is seen that the results are both bullish and bearish. The impact of COVID-19 is variable, depending upon the participants of the market and the locations. Getting skilled labor is also one of the restraints, which is a result of this pandemic. While looking at the supply side, most of the Indian domestic producers of organic dyes have reopened their plants post lockdown. In logistics, many countries are loosening the import-export policies post lockdown to resume to recover the loss due to this pandemic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dyeing from natural sources is an ancient culture that continues today, but just the process has changed a little over time. As western culture is becoming more health-conscious, the demand for natural dyes is witnessing a resurgence.

The agricultural industry also uses organic dyes like coloring fertilizers, pond dyes, crop protection, and seed treatment, among others.

Paint and coatings are mainly for improving the material's physical appearance. These solutions are designed with keeping in mind the sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and performance criteria. The selection of colorant depends upon the type of surfaces. High-performance dyes and pigments are essential components for the protection of corrosion and heat to provide perfectly matched color shade as per choice.

The Asia Pacific holds the first position in the production of organic dyes. China is the first, and India is the second-largest producer of organic dyes across the world.

holds the first position in the production of organic dyes. is the first, and is the second-largest producer of organic dyes across the world. An acidic dye is generally applied in textiles at low pH. Some of the other uses include food colorings and staining organelles. China is the highest producer of acid dyes in the whole world.

is the highest producer of acid dyes in the whole world. Key participants include Altana Ag , Cathy Pigments Inc., DIC Crop, Clariant International Limited, Sun Chemical Group, Cabot Crop, Lanxess AG, Rockwood Holdings, Huntsman International LLC, and BASE SE, among others.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Global Organic Dyes market based on dyeing process, by source type, and by application and region:

Dyeing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acid

Basic

Mordant

Reactive

Azo

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Animal

Plant

Minerals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Textiles

Paints & coatings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

