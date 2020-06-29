Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kurs explodiert bereits! Sehen wir heute +100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Xetra
29.06.20
15:48 Uhr
38,660 Euro
-1,130
-2,84 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,86038,91016:03
38,86038,89016:03
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2020 | 15:20
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Announces Completion of its Acquisition of Adesto Technologies

Broadening presence in the Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial integrated circuits (ICs), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto) (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of innovative custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.

"This acquisition immediately adds scale to our Industrial IoT business, providing our expanded customer base with a broader portfolio of differentiated industrial products," said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. "With the combined product portfolio, we now have the unique ability to connect and control from the factory automation line and building automation systems to the cloud. It is with great excitement that I welcome our new colleagues to Dialog following the completion of our acquisition of Adesto."

Dialog and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor Inc.
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
mark.tyndall@diasemi.com
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of ICs powering Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's solutions are integral to some of today's leading smartphones and facilitate increased performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, to enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit its employees, community, other stakeholders and environment. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.42 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595590/Dialog-Semiconductor-Announces-Completion-of-its-Acquisition-of-Adesto-Technologies

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.