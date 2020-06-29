Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Announces Completion of its Acquisition of Adesto Technologies

Broadening presence in the Industrial Internet of Things Market (IIoT)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth(R) low energy and Industrial integrated circuits (ICs), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto) (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of innovative custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.

"This acquisition immediately adds scale to our Industrial IoT business, providing our expanded customer base with a broader portfolio of differentiated industrial products," said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. "With the combined product portfolio, we now have the unique ability to connect and control from the factory automation line and building automation systems to the cloud. It is with great excitement that I welcome our new colleagues to Dialog following the completion of our acquisition of Adesto."

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of ICs powering Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's solutions are integral to some of today's leading smartphones and facilitate increased performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, to enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit its employees, community, other stakeholders and environment. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.42 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006)

