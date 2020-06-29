Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan" or "the Company") today announced that the Company's current VP, Human Resources (HR), Mark Reynolds, is retiring at the end of June 2020 after 18 years of dedicated service at Canlan.

Mr. Reynolds will be replaced by Rita Price, an experienced HR professional who has held senior HR leadership roles for the past 20 years servicing organizations in the hospitality and medical services industries.

"Our people are our biggest asset," said Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "Since 2002, Mark has helped Canlan transform our HR function to not only implement benefit plans to enhance the wellness of Canlan's workforce, but has also formalized policies and procedures to promote health and safety, and establish a competency-based recruiting philosophy that facilitates diversity. On behalf of Canlan, I would like to thank Mark for his tremendous contributions and wish him and his family well after retirement. As we look forward, we are extremely pleased to have Rita join our team. Rita brings to Canlan a wealth of experience in the areas of human resource management, talent acquisition, and employee retention that will facilitate our growth in years to come."

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 18 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

