Medical Masks Market Worth $10.29 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 22.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Masks Market by Type (Surgical Mask, Respirators), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Masks Market was valued at USD 2.09 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Medical Masks Market Overview

The rise of respiratory diseases, which has led to the COVID 19 pandemic, is the substantial aspect responsible for the increase in the medical mask market. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are noteworthy public health burdens. Specific methods of detection, intervention, and treatment exist, which may curb the weight and promote health awareness. Currently, more than 25 people in the United States have asthma. 14.8 million adults have been diagnosed with COPD. The COVID 19 new cases have been 8 993 659 cases (133 326). The rise in need of N95 respirators is boosting the market growth. N95 respirators and surgical masks are examples of personal protective equipment that protects the wearer from airborne particles. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health Administration (OSHA) also regulate the use of N95 respirators. The N95 masks are of vital importance since they follow the U.S. standard norms and regulations, and they can filter out 95% small particles, which includes the droplets, which consist of the coronavirus. These are typically worn by medical workers and employs in factories. China is the leading consumer of N95 masks. There have been 60% online sales of medical masks in China. The major players in the market are 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Halyard Worldwide Inc, KCWW, Henry Schein, ANSELL Ltd, Cardinal Health, Prestige Ameritech.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Medical Masks Market on the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Medical Masks Market by Type

Surgical Mask



Respirators

Medical Masks Market by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Medical Masks Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

