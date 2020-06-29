ArisGlobal Announces Formation of Advisory Board, Bringing Together Industry Veterans to Guide Future Strategy

Assembly of six recognized leaders from across the life sciences industry brings invaluable perspective to the development of ArisGlobal's LifeSphere platform

MIAMI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates drug development functions for over 300 life sciences companies, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, comprised of six distinguished executives from across the life sciences industry. The Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance and offer invaluable perspective into the development of ArisGlobal's LifeSphere platform, an innovative software suite empowering R&D teams to bring safer medications to market more quickly.

"This is an exciting milestone for ArisGlobal as we continue to advance the mission of the LifeSphere platform," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "Our goal is to build innovative drug development technology in partnership with the industry and we are honored to have a distinguished group of life sciences advisors to help guide our strategy."

The Advisory Board includes:

Rob Scott, MD: Dr. Scott has been appointed the Chairman of the Advisory Board, in addition to serving as a member of ArisGlobal's Board of Directors. Dr. Scott joins the board with over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at AbbVie, where he led a team of more than 4,000 individuals across 52 countries.

Juergen Schmider, MD, PhD: Dr. Schmider is the President of Drug and Device Vigilance Consulting and a recognized thought leader in the field of applying automation technologies to patient safety. He brings more than 20 years of life sciences industry experience to the Advisory Board, recently serving as Vice President of Safety Evaluation and Reporting at Pfizer after holding senior leadership roles at Hospira, Sanofi, Cephalon and Johnson & Johnson.

Paul Chew, MD: Dr. Chew is currently the President of 1Rx Digipharm Advisory, with a decorated career spanning emerging and established life sciences organizations. Dr. Chew most recently held the position of Chief Medical Officer of Omada Health. Prior, Dr. Chew served concurrently as the SVP, Global Chief Medical Officer and Head of US R&D for Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, and held R&D leadership positions at Aventis and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Vita Cassese: Ms. Cassese is CEO of Mardon Management Advisors, a healthcare technology and analytics advisory firm, and serves as a non-executive director at a number of public and private companies. She has over 30 years of experience as an operating executive and strategist in the Life Sciences industry. Previously, Ms. Cassese served as CIO of Pfizer's Worldwide Pharmaceuticals Group and was instrumental in the creation and leadership of Pfizer's Global Innovation organization.

Georgia Papathomas, PhD: Dr. Papathomas has over 40 years of experience in health, life sciences and technology, and is now an active investor, advisor, and board member. Dr. Papathomas recently retired from Johnson & Johnson as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Data Sciences, and previously held senior leadership positions at Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer and Lucent Technologies.

Rick Riegel: Mr. Riegel currently leads LMC Advisory and is the Executive Chairman of Actigraph, a leader in wearable solutions for clinical trials. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Phlexglobal, a provider of clinical technology. Previously, as CEO of LIQUENT, Mr. Riegel was instrumental in transforming the company into a leader in regulatory technology and orchestrated its successful sale to PAREXEL, a global clinical research organization.

The formation of the Advisory Board comes during a period of significant growth for ArisGlobal, marked by strong industry adoption of the AI-powered LifeSphere Safety suite and the launch of the all-new, end-to-end LifeSphere Regulatory platform. "We remain excited about the future of the LifeSphere platform. The Advisory Board only strengthens our connection to the life sciences industry, and we look forward to passing on the benefits to our customers for years to come," added Mr. Abbhi.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates our proprietary Nava cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

