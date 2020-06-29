ABEC acknowledged as a model for exemplary worksite safety and health programs among industry peers

ABEC, a leading global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced both of its North American manufacturing facilities, Springfield, MO, and Bethlehem, PA, have earned membership in the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) of the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). As the only supplier of bioprocess systems to achieve SHARP status, ABEC joins an elite group of businesses recognized for their worksite safety and health programs.

To become a SHARP certified site, companies must satisfy several requirements such as implementing a safety and health program that exceeds OSHA guidelines and maintaining injury and illness rates below the national average for their industry. Since 2018, ABEC has recorded below average Total Recordable Case (TRC) and Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rates in both the equipment and vessel manufacturing industries. ABEC has not had a single OSHA Recordable Injury at their Springfield or Bethlehem sites this year.

"ABEC's number one priority is the safety of our employees, suppliers, and customers," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "Earning SHARP certification at both of our facilities in the USA is an enormous accomplishment for the ABEC team. We are proud of this achievement and our industry leadership in safety."

Certified SHARP sites are granted exemption from OSHA programmed inspections for up to two years. The respective states and OSHA have formally recognized each location with a certificate and SHARP flag. Ceremonies will be held at a later date to further recognize ABEC's achievements.

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

