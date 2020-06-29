Extra distribution. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Metso Oyj (Metso) held on October 29, 2019, approved an extra distribution, so that Metso shareholders will receive 4.3 shares in Outotec Oyj (Outotec) for every 1 (one) share held in Metso. The scheduled Ex-date is July 1, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Metso (MEO1V3). Ticker change. Metso is changing its company name to Neles Corporation. As a consequence of the name change, Metso will change its stock exchange ticker to NELES with an effect from the start of trading on July 1, 2020. As a result, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options and forwards in Metso (MEO1V3) after 19.30 (CET), June 30, 2020. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=782114