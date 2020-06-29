Centamin PLC Announces Result of 2020 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Centamin ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 29 June 2020, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed. The table below details the results of the resolutions.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM on 29 June 2020 was 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares. Approximately 73% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES WITHHELD

[1] Ordinary Resolution 1 Annual accounts, strategic and governance report and auditor's report 841,108,838 99.99 112,399 0.01 6,485,212 Ordinary Resolution 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 837,525,271 99.90 820,555 0.10 9,360,624 Ordinary Resolution 3.1 Election of Mr Jim Rutherford 789,203,836 97.61 19,317,524 2.39 39,185,090 Ordinary Resolution 3.2 Election of Martin Horgan 846,683,002 100.00 6,791 0.00 1,016,657 Ordinary Resolution 3.3 Election of Dr Sally Eyre 841,388,157 99.37 5,302,636 0.63 1,015,657 Ordinary Resolution 3.4 Election of Dr Catharine Farrow 845,588,805 99.87 1,081,988 0.13 1,035,657 Ordinary Resolution 3.5 Election of Marna Cloete 846,654,343 100.00 10,950 0.00 1,041,157 Ordinary Resolution 3.6 Re-election of Mr Ross Jerrard 844,313,473 99.72 2,367,009 0.28 1,025,968 Ordinary Resolution 3.7 Re-election of Mark Bankes 839,387,954 99.14 7,272,528 0.86 1,045,968 Ordinary Resolution 3.8 Re-election of Dr Fawzy 843,955,035 99.68 2,731,258 0.32 1,020,157 Ordinary Resolution 4.1 Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Auditor) 841,024,440 99.82 1,540,206 0.18 5,141,803 Ordinary Resolution 4.2 Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 845,401,512 99.85 1,308,443 0.15 996,494 Ordinary Resolution 5 Authority to allot relevant securities 796,321,551 94.05 50,360,358 5.95 1,024,541 Special Resolution 6 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 833,441,300 98.44 13,210,949 1.56 1,054,201 Special Resolution 7 Market purchase of ordinary shares 838,252,152 99.14 7,301,526 0.86 2,152,771

On 18 May 2020, the Company announced the new committee and board restructure which takes effect following the AGM and each of Josef El-Raghy, Mark Arnesen and Edward Haslam, who did not stand for re-election at the AGM, have now retired as directors of the Company effective immediately.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

Jim Rutherford, Chairman commented:

"This AGM marks an important juncture for the Company, with the longstanding Chairman and Director, Josef El-Raghy, stepping down from the Board, together with two other directors, Ed Haslam and Mark Arnesen. Thank you to all three individuals for their hard work and dedication building a remarkable gold company.

Josef has led Centamin for over 20 years and has been responsible for overseeing the transition of the Company from a small explorer, through to the development and construction of the Sukari Gold Mine, which has now been producing for ten years. Centamin is well positioned for the future, with a strong management team and Board who will sustain the legacy and values of its founders.

I would like to reaffirm our commitment as a Board and management team acting on your behalf as shareholders, to continued effective corporate governance and regular shareholder engagement. As the new Chairman, I look forward to helping guide the Company forward to continued success in the future."

[1] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

