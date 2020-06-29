Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kurs explodiert bereits! Sehen wir heute +100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Tradegate
29.06.20
16:39 Uhr
1,920 Euro
-0,045
-2,29 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9041,93717:22
1,9161,93117:22
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2020 | 16:20
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Result of 2020 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Centamin ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 29 June 2020, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed. The table below details the results of the resolutions.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM on 29 June 2020 was 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares. Approximately 73% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES
FOR
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
WITHHELD
[1]
Ordinary Resolution 1
Annual accounts, strategic and governance report and auditor's report
841,108,83899.99112,3990.016,485,212
Ordinary Resolution 2
Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
837,525,27199.90820,5550.109,360,624
Ordinary Resolution 3.1
Election of Mr Jim Rutherford
789,203,83697.6119,317,5242.3939,185,090
Ordinary Resolution 3.2
Election of Martin Horgan
846,683,002100.006,7910.001,016,657
Ordinary Resolution 3.3
Election of Dr Sally Eyre
841,388,15799.375,302,6360.631,015,657
Ordinary Resolution 3.4
Election of Dr Catharine Farrow
845,588,80599.871,081,9880.131,035,657
Ordinary Resolution 3.5
Election of Marna Cloete
846,654,343100.0010,9500.001,041,157
Ordinary Resolution 3.6
Re-election of Mr Ross Jerrard
844,313,47399.722,367,0090.281,025,968
Ordinary Resolution 3.7
Re-election of Mark Bankes
839,387,95499.147,272,5280.861,045,968
Ordinary Resolution 3.8
Re-election of Dr Fawzy
843,955,03599.682,731,2580.321,020,157
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Auditor)
841,024,44099.821,540,2060.185,141,803
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration
845,401,51299.851,308,4430.15996,494
Ordinary Resolution 5
Authority to allot relevant securities
796,321,55194.0550,360,3585.951,024,541
Special Resolution 6
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
833,441,30098.4413,210,9491.561,054,201
Special Resolution 7
Market purchase of ordinary shares
838,252,15299.147,301,5260.862,152,771

On 18 May 2020, the Company announced the new committee and board restructure which takes effect following the AGM and each of Josef El-Raghy, Mark Arnesen and Edward Haslam, who did not stand for re-election at the AGM, have now retired as directors of the Company effective immediately.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

Jim Rutherford, Chairman commented:

"This AGM marks an important juncture for the Company, with the longstanding Chairman and Director, Josef El-Raghy, stepping down from the Board, together with two other directors, Ed Haslam and Mark Arnesen. Thank you to all three individuals for their hard work and dedication building a remarkable gold company.

Josef has led Centamin for over 20 years and has been responsible for overseeing the transition of the Company from a small explorer, through to the development and construction of the Sukari Gold Mine, which has now been producing for ten years. Centamin is well positioned for the future, with a strong management team and Board who will sustain the legacy and values of its founders.

I would like to reaffirm our commitment as a Board and management team acting on your behalf as shareholders, to continued effective corporate governance and regular shareholder engagement. As the new Chairman, I look forward to helping guide the Company forward to continued success in the future."

__________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Carse
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
Alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan Communications
Bobby Morse
+ 44 (0)20 7466 5000
Centamin@buchanan.uk.com

__________________________________________________________________________________________

[1] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595596/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Result-of-2020-Annual-General-Meeting

CENTAMIN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.