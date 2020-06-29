Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Kurs explodiert bereits! Sehen wir heute +100%?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2020 | 16:28
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 29

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretionary
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes Total% of Available voting rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 126,394,069100.0000.0026,394,06967.23%1,304
Resolution 226,339,69799.8635,8140.1426,375,51167.18%19,862
Resolution 326,227,62999.8734,7820.1326,262,41166.89%132,962
Resolution 426,363,41099.8928,8140.1126,392,22467.22%3,149
Resolution 526,391,322100.0000.0026,391,32267.22%4,051
Resolution 626,355,84199.984,7260.0226,360,56767.14%34,805
Resolution 725,485,52196.64886,3243.3626,371,84567.17%23,527
Resolution 826,360,209100.003590.0026,360,56867.14%34,805
Resolution 926,390,710100.003590.0026,391,06967.22%4,304
Resolution 1026,376,38799.986,4040.0226,382,79167.20%12,582
Resolution 1126,377,60999.992,1820.0126,379,79167.19%15,582
Resolution 1226,394,223100.0000.0026,394,22367.23%1,150
Resolution 1326,390,03099.993,8450.0126,393,87567.23%1,498
Resolution 1426,386,65299.978,2450.0326,394,89767.23%476
Resolution 1526,362,73099.8930,1120.1126,392,84267.23%2,530
Resolution 1626,372,05499.991,3910.0126,373,44567.18%21,928


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 39,259,620


29 June 2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.