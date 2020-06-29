BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 16 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretionary

% Votes

Against

% Votes Total % of Available voting rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 26,394,069 100.00 0 0.00 26,394,069 67.23% 1,304 Resolution 2 26,339,697 99.86 35,814 0.14 26,375,511 67.18% 19,862 Resolution 3 26,227,629 99.87 34,782 0.13 26,262,411 66.89% 132,962 Resolution 4 26,363,410 99.89 28,814 0.11 26,392,224 67.22% 3,149 Resolution 5 26,391,322 100.00 0 0.00 26,391,322 67.22% 4,051 Resolution 6 26,355,841 99.98 4,726 0.02 26,360,567 67.14% 34,805 Resolution 7 25,485,521 96.64 886,324 3.36 26,371,845 67.17% 23,527 Resolution 8 26,360,209 100.00 359 0.00 26,360,568 67.14% 34,805 Resolution 9 26,390,710 100.00 359 0.00 26,391,069 67.22% 4,304 Resolution 10 26,376,387 99.98 6,404 0.02 26,382,791 67.20% 12,582 Resolution 11 26,377,609 99.99 2,182 0.01 26,379,791 67.19% 15,582 Resolution 12 26,394,223 100.00 0 0.00 26,394,223 67.23% 1,150 Resolution 13 26,390,030 99.99 3,845 0.01 26,393,875 67.23% 1,498 Resolution 14 26,386,652 99.97 8,245 0.03 26,394,897 67.23% 476 Resolution 15 26,362,730 99.89 30,112 0.11 26,392,842 67.23% 2,530 Resolution 16 26,372,054 99.99 1,391 0.01 26,373,445 67.18% 21,928



*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 39,259,620



29 June 2020