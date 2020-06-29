COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pot Stabilisation - Symrise AG 1.375% 01July2027
London, June 29
Post-Stabilisation Notice
29 June 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Symrise AG
EUR 500mil 1.375% Notes due 01 July 2027
Standalone documentation
LEI: 529900D82I6R9601CF26
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Symrise AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|XS2195096420
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€500,000,000
|Description:
|1.375% Notes due 01 July 2027
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
LBBW
Rabobank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.