COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pot Stabilisation - Symrise AG 1.375% 01July2027

Post-Stabilisation Notice

29 June 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Symrise AG

EUR 500mil 1.375% Notes due 01 July 2027

Standalone documentation

LEI: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Symrise AG Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS2195096420 Aggregate nominal amount: €500,000,000 Description: 1.375% Notes due 01 July 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

LBBW

Rabobank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.