Montag, 29.06.2020
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Xetra
29.06.20
16:45 Uhr
3,964 Euro
+0,209
+5,57 %
PR Newswire
29.06.2020 | 16:34
101 Leser
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pot Stabilisation - Symrise AG 1.375% 01July2027

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pot Stabilisation - Symrise AG 1.375% 01July2027

PR Newswire

London, June 29

Post-Stabilisation Notice

29 June 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Symrise AG

EUR 500mil 1.375% Notes due 01 July 2027

Standalone documentation

LEI: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Symrise AG
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS2195096420
Aggregate nominal amount:€500,000,000
Description:1.375% Notes due 01 July 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
LBBW
Rabobank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

© 2020 PR Newswire
