The Chinese manufacturer has debuted two models in the new bifacial, double-glass series to join the scramble for a slice of the 500 W-plus market and to stake its claim to have the 182mm, M10 wafer adopted as the industry standard.Chinese solar wafer and panel manufacturer Longi Solar today launched its latest ultra-high power product: the Hi-MO5 PV module. The company has opted to base the product on the 182mm2 M10 wafer which it aims to make the industry standard. There are two models of the new bifacial panel, with Longi claiming power output of 540 W from the 72-cell product and 495 W from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...