Corbion General Shareholders Meeting approves Supervisory Board appointments and dividend

The Corbion General Shareholders Meeting held on 29 June 2020 approved the appointment of Stefanie Schmitz and Ilona Haaijer and the reappointment of Rudy Markham as members of the Supervisory Board.

At the shareholders meeting the proposed dividend of € 0.56 per ordinary share for the financial year 2019 was also approved. Dividends will be all-cash and will in principle be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax of 15%.

The ex-dividend date is 1 July 2020, the record date is 2 July 2020 and the payment day is 7 July 2020.

Attachment