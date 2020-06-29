KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America Product Suite Ready for Consumer Rollout

Liquid Avatar, KABN KASH and KABN Card consumer launching through Summer 2020

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization, is pleased to announce that its Liquid Avatar platform (www.liquidavatar.com), its loyalty and engagement program KABN KASH (www.kabnkash.com), and KABN Card (www.kabncard.com), the Company's Visa card and banking wallet for both fiat and digital currencies, is ready to start onboarding consumers. Each product in the suite will be a stand-alone offering and will also be integrated through the Liquid Avatar platform to maximize user adoption and engagement.

During the first phase of rollout, from July through early September, KABN is focused on the ramp up of the integrated Liquid Avatar platform, as well as each product in the suite to ensure that it can maximize consumer input and feedback along with the introduction of the revenue programs. The platform is currently available by invitation only on Android and Apple iOS apps for phones and tablets. The Company welcomes the opportunity for the public to request an invitation to be an early adopter and earn rewards at: https://liquidavatar.com/liquid-avatar-early-adopter/.

During the second phase of the rollout, starting in early September, the Company will continue to expand the product suite and its platform offerings and is expected to focus its efforts on ramping up user growth and revenue generation.

The KABN North America product suite offers users the ability to create, manage and control their online identity through Liquid Avatar, which is supported by the KABN ID engine, and to participate in select and custom offerings, cashback programs and other rewards offered through KABN KASH and the Company's KABN Visa card and banking wallet. The program is available to consumers at no cost and KABN will generate revenues through merchant transaction fees and other services. KABN has also received interest in regards to providing its services on a private, or "white label" basis, for its KABN KASH cash back and reward program.

"We are excited to be entering our commercial rollout, on time and as planned," said Ben Kessler, CEO. "With the evolving macro environment driving an increased amount of time spent online, KABN believes that digital identity will become more important as users look to work, play, educate, game and shop virtually and will need to protect, manage and control the use of their digital identity."

KABN North America has 4 primary products that enable users to verify, manage and monetize their digital identity:

KABN ID : a reusable, Always On , compliant, biometrically based, identity verification and validation platform that forms the engine of the KABN Network.

: a reusable, , compliant, biometrically based, identity verification and validation platform that forms the engine of the KABN Network. LIQUID AVATAR: a digital image-based "wallet and keyring" platform that allows users to manage their digital identity.

a digital image-based "wallet and keyring" platform that allows users to manage their digital identity. KABN Card : an approved prepaid Visa card that includes a mobile banking wallet that supports both digital and traditional currencies.

: an approved prepaid Visa card that includes a mobile banking wallet that supports both digital and traditional currencies. KABN KASH: a robust loyalty and engagement platform with cashback and card-linked programs.

KABN believes that ownership of identity is a basic human right and individuals should be the primary beneficiary of any use of their identity. KABN North America generates revenue by providing users with high value services and delivering permission-based offers that fit their aggregated public data profiles through KABN KASH and the KABN Visa Card. KABN complies with GDPR, CCPA, and the Canadian Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and never rents, sells, or provides data to outside parties without permission, and complies with jurisdictional privacy rules and regulations.

KABN North America - Showcase - July 7th and July 8th at 12 pm to 1 pm Eastern

KABN North America will be holding a virtual showcase event to present an overview of its products and offerings on July 7th and 8th from 12 pm to 1 pm Eastern. To register for either of these events, please click on either of the links below:

July 7th - https://aw14bfc0.aweb.page/p/d4e2ce95-8957-4fc7-be5c-3384a511398e

July 8th - https://aw14bfc0.aweb.page/p/b82604b4-cc9e-4e7a-86ba-ebcec20ab856

About KABN - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies, and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives.

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol: KABN

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com.

