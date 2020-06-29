Enigma Securities Partners With Fireblocks, Joins Fireblocks Network

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities (www.enigma-securities.io), a crypto liquidity provider focused on electronic execution services, announced today its new partnership with Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com) and its joining of the recently launched Asset Transfer Network. By leveraging Fireblocks' secure Asset Transfer Network, Enigma can safely and securely transfer digital assets between exchanges, custodians, counterparties and other portfolios, while automating governance policies with approvals based on quorum. Additionally, joining the Fireblocks Network will allow Enigma to make instant settlements with their counterparties, thus increasing the firm's efficiency in both settlement and quality client relations.

Launched in early June 2020, the Fireblocks Network is an open and secure network with over 55 institutional members and some of the largest crypto players in the space that allows its users to safely and securely transfer assets on-chain and without taking counterparty risk to Fireblocks.

"Security practices are a key concern for both Enigma and all of our clients," said Jordan Ettedgui, Head of Trading at Enigma Securities. "We are very pleased to be able to officially join the Fireblocks Network and look forward to the high security standard, as well as the increase in operational efficiency, this partnership will bring."

Enigma Securities continues to explore every opportunity to improve the quality of its services for the benefit of our clients, which at present includes increased security via the Fireblocks Network.

"We're excited to welcome Enigma to the Fireblocks Network to help further bolster the efficiency and the security for their customers," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. "Each time we add a new member like Enigma to the Fireblocks Network, business opportunities for each other member on the Network increase significantly. With over 60 institutions onboarded today, each new member added is a step closer to a fully secure and connective institutional asset trading ecosystem."

About Enigma Securities (www.enigma-securities.io)

Enigma Securities is a leading, regulated cryptocurrency liquidity provider focused on electronic execution services. Headquartered in London, UK, the firm works with institutional and corporate clients to provide a full suite of services and bespoke liquidity solutions through its proprietary electronic trading platform and API access.

Enigma was first established in 2017 as the crypto arm of international brokerage firm Makor Group by Co-Founders Mr. Michael Halimi and Mr. Avi Bouhadana, in response to growing institutional demand for digital asset trading. Looking to seize new, exciting opportunities presented by cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Enigma quickly became one of the first regulated brokerage firms to set up banking relations and custody solutions to meet institutional standards.

Since its launch, the firm continues to expand its capabilities targeting a full stack financial institution with client-focused agency model, leading innovation while working to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and cryptocurrency markets.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through patent-pending SGX & MPC technology. They have secured the transfer of over $30 billion in digital assets and have a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

