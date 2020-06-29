Anzeige
Montag, 29.06.2020
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
29.06.20
13:44 Uhr
5,920 Euro
-0,100
-1,66 %
PR Newswire
29.06.2020 | 17:58
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investigations Against Caverion Closed in Germany

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 29 June 2020 at 6.30 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Finland, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigations against Caverion closed in Germany.

The public prosecutor's office in Munich has informed that no further investigative measures are intended and that no formal fine proceedings against Caverion will be initiated related to possible suspected bribery in Germany.

More information on the potential investigations has been given in a stock exchange release published by Caverion on 28 April 2016.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

More information:

Anne Viitala, Group General Counsel, tel. +358-40-511-6151, anne.viitala@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358-40-5581-328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/investigations-against-caverion-closed-in-germany,c3144556

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3144556/1271624.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
