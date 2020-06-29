Regulatory News:

As previously announced, Axway (Paris:AXW) will publish its 2020 Half-Year Results in a press release on Monday, July 27, 2020 after closing market.

However, the conference presenting the Half-Year Results initially scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 will be held virtually at 6.30 p.m. (Paris time) on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Due to the ongoing health risks associated with the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company has chosen to change its traditional face-to-face event to a virtual conference by webcast. Participants will be able to follow the virtual conference remotely, connecting via the internet and/or by telephone.

Practical details on the new conference format will be communicated to invited individuals in the coming days and made available to the general public on the Company's website (Investor Relations section, Results page).

Following the virtual conference, a replay and transcript of the meeting will be made available at the earliest opportunity.

2020 Half-Year Results Important dates and times:

Monday, July 27, 2020, 5.45 p.m.: Publication of 2020 Half-Year results (press release),

Monday, July 27, 2020, 6.30 p.m.: Virtual conference for the presentation of the 2020 Half-Year Results

