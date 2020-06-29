A three-year contract to market the digital audio advertising spots of the two media groups

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in BtoB digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) is announcing it has won a major tender issued by Radio France and France Médias Monde.

It involves a three-year contract, which comes after an initial three-year contract signed with Radio France.

Following an international tender, Targetspot stood out from the competition thanks to the expertise of its teams assigned to the project and the technological excellence of its audience monetisation platform. Radio France has once again put its trust in Targetspot by awarding it the two lots of its tender for the commercialisation of its podcasts, AOD (Audio On Demand) and France Médias Monde live flows.

A pioneer in digital audio at international level, Targetspot was awarded both lots despite tough competition and participation by all sector players.

The first lot covers direct sales of the digital advertising spots on podcasts and AOD. The second lot covers programmatic sales and high-tech solutions (adserving, service trafficking, targeting).

Targetspot will therefore be responsible for the monetisation, through direct and programmatic sales, of all digital audio content for Radio France and France Médias Monde, both in France and internationally. Media agencies and announcers can thus benefit from Targetspot's unique technological expertise and its range of platform services (promotion, advanced targeting, broadcasting, optimisation of advertising campaigns and reporting).

This contract with Radio France and France Médias Monde will take effect from 1 July 2020 for a period of three years.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and founder of AudioValley, comments: "The pioneering work in digital audio by Targetspot with the teams of Radio France over many years is showing results. We are delighted to have won this tender which is tangible confirmation of the leading edge technical solutions provided by Targetspot, as well as the capacity of our teams to meet the commercial demands, in France and internationally, of France's two media giants."

NEXT EVENT

First-half 2020 revenue

Monday July 27, 2020 (after market close)

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

About Targetspot

Targetspot, a division of AudioValley (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALAVY; BE0974334667), is the the most advanced digital audio advertising platform. The company's broad and diversified offering allows publishers and advertisers to cast, play and sell their digital audio assets. As a pioneer in audio streaming, ad serving and programmatic advertising, Targetspot connects advertisers, publishers and listeners through proprietary technology and cross-device solutions. For more information: www.targetspot.com

