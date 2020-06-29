L'ORÉAL: L'Oréal: News release: "L'Oréal has finalised the sale of Roger & Gallet to Impala"

L'Oréal has finalised the sale of Roger & Gallet to Impala

Clichy, 29 June 2020 - L'Oréal and the French investment holding Impala have today finalised the sale of the Roger & Gallet brand, following the announcement of 4 February 2020.

About L'Oréal

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 29.87 billion euros in 2019 and employs 88,000 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,100 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal sets out ambitious sustainable development goals across the Group for 2030 and aims to empower its ecosystem for a more inclusive and sustainable society.

More information: https://mediaroom.loreal.com/





"This press release does not constitute an offer of sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This press release may contain forecast information. While the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

L'ORÉAL contacts (switchboard: +33 (0)1 47 56 70 00)

Individual Shareholders and Market Regulators

Christian MUNICH - Tel.: +33

Financial Analysts and Institutional Investors

Françoise LAUVIN - Tel.: +33

Media

Polina HUARD - Tel.: +33

For more information, please consult banks, brokerage firms or financial institutionsor the L'Oréal Finance mobile application, or call the freephone number: 0800 66 66 66.

www.loreal.com- Follow us on Twitter @Loreal

Attachment